Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.30-5.50 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.29-1.33 EPS.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.85. 566,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $95.09 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

