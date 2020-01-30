Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CNI opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $96.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

