Canadian National Railway to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.79. 23,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,657. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.