Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$124.59. 296,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,102. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$107.54 and a 1 year high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.44.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$121.29.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

