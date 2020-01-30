Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$138.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$130.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.
CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.50.
Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$124.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$107.54 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
Featured Article: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.