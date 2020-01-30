Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$138.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$130.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.50.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$124.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$107.54 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,772.60.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

