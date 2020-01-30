Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $293.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.39.

NYSE:CP opened at $263.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.62. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $267.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

