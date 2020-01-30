Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $293.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.39.
NYSE:CP opened at $263.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.62. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $267.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
