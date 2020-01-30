Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$370.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$351.00 to C$353.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$350.55.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$3.69 on Thursday, reaching C$352.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,209. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$337.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$314.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$259.99 and a 52 week high of C$352.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

