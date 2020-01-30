Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Shares Down 1.2%

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05, approximately 1,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

Get Capital Properties alerts:

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. Capital Properties had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.