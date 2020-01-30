Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05, approximately 1,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. Capital Properties had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

About Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit