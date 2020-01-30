Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

CSII traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $47.21. 310,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,145. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -472.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.