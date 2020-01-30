Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.52. Carnival posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,854,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,958. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

