Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Update

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 341.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.