Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Lessened by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $283,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 151.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after buying an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.73. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $179.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

