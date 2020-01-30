Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

CASS stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.59. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

