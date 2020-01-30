Castle Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a market cap of $234,749.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 82.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.01291620 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003605 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,606,398 coins and its circulating supply is 16,210,873 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.