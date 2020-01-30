Catex Token Price Up 9% This Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $295,180.00 and $2,371.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catex Token has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.05622422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025351 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

