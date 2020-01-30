Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CATO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 152,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,277. The firm has a market cap of $400.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. Cato has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,536,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

