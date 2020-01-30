Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Celestica updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.19 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.19 EPS.

CLS stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

