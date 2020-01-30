Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,071,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 470,104 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $148,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $184,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

