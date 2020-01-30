Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.85. Celestica shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 2,520,100 shares.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Celestica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Celestica by 172.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

