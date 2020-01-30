Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cellectis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 74,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,332. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $680.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

