Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Shares of Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, approximately 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

About Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

