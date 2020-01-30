Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 21,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,096. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $487.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.97. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

