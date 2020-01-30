Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 19.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Centurylink by 679.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTL opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

