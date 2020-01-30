Cfra Boosts Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Price Target to $7.50

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) had its price objective boosted by Cfra from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 8,150,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $6,261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 682.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.