CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$125.00 at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$114.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.63.

TSE:GIB.A traded down C$1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$110.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.91. CGI has a 12 month low of C$84.41 and a 12 month high of C$114.06.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

