Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.80% of P H Glatfelter worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $155,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $282,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLT. Cfra raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

GLT stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $752.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.

P H Glatfelter Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.