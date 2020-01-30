Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,430,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 213,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,023.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHK opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

