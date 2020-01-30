China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Trading 5.9% Higher

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.96, 232,747 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 240,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.16 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.45%.

In other China XD Plastics news, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $160,269.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dahe Zhang sold 93,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $192,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,175. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

