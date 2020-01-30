Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

CB stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.25. 487,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

