Chubb Ltd to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

NYSE:CB opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03. Chubb has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after buying an additional 1,558,674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after buying an additional 60,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,971,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

