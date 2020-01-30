Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $75,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Insiders sold 109,512 shares of company stock worth $5,697,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 134.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 48.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,648. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. Ciena has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

