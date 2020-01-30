Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 176,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

