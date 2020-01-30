Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 3.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

C traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,450,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

