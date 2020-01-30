Citigroup Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $78.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. 1,924,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,953. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $92.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

