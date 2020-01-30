Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded Travis Perkins to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,574.50 ($20.71).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,589 ($20.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 54.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,613.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,423.47.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

