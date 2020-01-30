Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 266,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

