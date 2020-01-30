Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $99,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $100,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 211,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.62. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $88.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

