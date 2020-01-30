Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Clearford Water Systems Inc (CVE:CLI) dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 36,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.03 million for the quarter.

Clearford Water Systems Inc designs, manufactures, and markets unified water management and sanitation systems in Canada, the United States, South America, India, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clearford One and UV Pure. The company offers the Clearford One system, which is a combination of its ClearDigest Smart Digester; ClearConvey, its patented Small Bore Sewer (SBS) technology, a watertight small diameter variable grade gravity sewer system that can incorporate solids-free pumping stations; and ClearRecover, a waste water treatment facility based on the processed influent received from the ClearDigest and SBS ClearConvey components of the system, as well as Clearford M-brane packaged water treatment, Clearford UV pure water disinfection, and Clearford Pay-for-Performance project financing program solutions.

