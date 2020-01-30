Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Trading Down 32%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) dropped 32% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 2,737,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,052,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

