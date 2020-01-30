Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Trading Down 32%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) dropped 32% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 2,737,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,052,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit