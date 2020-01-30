CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading 5.6% Higher

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.35, 107,366 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 110,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

