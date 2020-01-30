CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.09. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 900,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 310.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 9,205,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.