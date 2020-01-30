CNX Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,568 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 917% compared to the average daily volume of 351 call options.

CNX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 6,671,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

