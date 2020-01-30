Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading Down 6.6%

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) shares dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 11,071,556 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,026,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

CODX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

