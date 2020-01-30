Cochlear (ASX:COH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $219.39

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $219.39 and traded as high as $236.03. Cochlear shares last traded at $235.56, with a volume of 135,032 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$232.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$219.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Cochlear (ASX:COH)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.