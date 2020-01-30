Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 6.8%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.59, approximately 4,987,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,323,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.30 target price (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

