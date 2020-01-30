Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGNX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.98. 207,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Cognex’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $4,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,202 shares of company stock worth $21,458,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.