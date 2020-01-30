Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,994 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,097,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,715,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $163,651,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

