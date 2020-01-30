ColossusXT Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 53.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $5,636.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,816,645,117 coins and its circulating supply is 11,775,603,290 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

