Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,407,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,006,000 after purchasing an additional 58,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.