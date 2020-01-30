COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH (OTCBB:CWBK) Releases Earnings Results

COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH (OTCBB:CWBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.
The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.55. COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $25.10.
About COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH
