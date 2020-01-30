COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH (OTCBB:CWBK) Releases Earnings Results

COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH (OTCBB:CWBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.55. COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

About COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH

CommerceWest Bank, N.A. provides various commercial banking services to the small and mid-sized businesses in southern California. It offers checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposits, sweep accounts, attorney client trust accounts, and now and escrow trust accounts; and real estate loans, such as owner user commercial real estate loans, commercial or industrial building loans, office and retail building loans, and multi-family real estate loans.

